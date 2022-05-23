Vavi faces challenge as Saftu meets to elect new leaders

Trade union federation Saftu is meeting at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, to elect new leadership and adopt new policies.

The second national congress of the Cosatu splinter group is expected to continue on Monday with incumbent general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi seeking re-election despite a challenge from Saftu affiliates opposed to his leadership.

Vavi is set to go head-to-head with his suspended deputy Moleko Phakedi.

But union leaders who support Vavi insist his re-election is destined to be a walk in the park.

Saftu affiliate, the SA Policing Union (Sapu), made its opposition to Vavi's leadership known outside the conference venue on Monday.

This was clear in their song that declared “the good news is that Vavi is not coming back”.

An office bearer of Sapu told TimesLIVE they rejected Vavi because he was behaving “like the alpha and omega” of Saftu.

“We cannot have that, God forbid, but what would happen to Saftu if Vavi were to get into a car crash tomorrow?