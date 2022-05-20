Women can now seek advice and buy contraceptives online

Cousins win awards for business idea

Female-led digital health and wellness clinic Zoie Health has launched an online contraceptive service available to women countrywide.



Run by cousins Dr Nonhlanhla Sitole, 37, and Thato Schermer, 31, the application called MyContraceptive allows women to speak to a doctor specifically for contraceptives and order them online without going in for physical consultations...