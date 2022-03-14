Construction worker builds a career in law
Lebepe works in courthouse he once worked on
Mpho Lebepe worked as a construction worker at the Limpopo high court and now he runs his law firm and has cases sitting in the courthouse.
The 29-year-old attorney opened Lebepe and Associates in Polokwane a year ago and has managed to hire three employees in the past five months and quadruple his client base...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.