Construction worker builds a career in law

Lebepe works in courthouse he once worked on

Mpho Lebepe worked as a construction worker at the Limpopo high court and now he runs his law firm and has cases sitting in the courthouse.



The 29-year-old attorney opened Lebepe and Associates in Polokwane a year ago and has managed to hire three employees in the past five months and quadruple his client base...