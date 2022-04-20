×

South Africa

Cleaner set to graduate for second time

The 40-year-old has been employed by the university since 2014 after she divorced her husband and had to find a job to support her family

20 April 2022 - 08:47
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

Vaal University of Technology cleaner Precious Mohlamme is set to graduate with an advanced diploma in management next month.

The 40-year-old has been employed by the university since 2014 after she divorced her husband and had to find a job to support her family. ..

