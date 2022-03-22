Limpopo whiz kid builds car for village runaround

Mmuroa yearns for a driver’s licence

It seems like there is something in Limpopo’s water as a second teenage boy has built his own car using scrap metal.



Itumeleng Mmuroa, 19, has built his own Jeep-like model using tin, wire and an old Nissan 1400 engine. Mmuroa is following in the footsteps of Mukundi Malovhele, who revealed his own car a year ago. ..