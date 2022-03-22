Limpopo whiz kid builds car for village runaround
Mmuroa yearns for a driver’s licence
It seems like there is something in Limpopo’s water as a second teenage boy has built his own car using scrap metal.
Itumeleng Mmuroa, 19, has built his own Jeep-like model using tin, wire and an old Nissan 1400 engine. Mmuroa is following in the footsteps of Mukundi Malovhele, who revealed his own car a year ago. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.