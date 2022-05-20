Draft report suggests friends given outdoor heater for tent
Gas still in cylinder after deaths
A preliminary report into the deaths of renowned scientist Ndoni Mcunu and her friend S'phumelele Mnomiya has suggested that they were given an outdoor heater to use inside their hotel tent.
They were also not given a manual on how to use the heater, the report from the labour department noted. ..
