Businesswoman opens own water cleaning company
Khorommbi provides solutions to big mines, hotels, households
Years of working for a water treatment company has inspired a Limpopo mother to create her own company that cleans and purifies water.
Hulisani Khorommbi says she has a passion for providing clean water to South Africans...
