South Africa

Businesswoman opens own water cleaning company

Khorommbi provides solutions to big mines, hotels, households

25 March 2022 - 07:58
Karabo Ledwaba Journalist

Years of working for a water treatment company has inspired a Limpopo mother to create her own company that cleans and purifies water. 

Hulisani Khorommbi says she has a passion for providing clean water to South Africans...

