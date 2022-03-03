Group of students toast their newly launched wine brand

The brand called uLutsha Wine, which means youth in isiXhosa, was created in 2020 but the first bottles were only put on the market last week

Ziyanda Njalo is one of the nine young people who have launched the first student wine brand to come out of the Pinotage Youth Development Academy (PYDA).



The brand called uLutsha Wine, which means youth in isiXhosa, was created in 2020 but the first bottles were only put on the market last week...