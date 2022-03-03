Group of students toast their newly launched wine brand
The brand called uLutsha Wine, which means youth in isiXhosa, was created in 2020 but the first bottles were only put on the market last week
Ziyanda Njalo is one of the nine young people who have launched the first student wine brand to come out of the Pinotage Youth Development Academy (PYDA).
The brand called uLutsha Wine, which means youth in isiXhosa, was created in 2020 but the first bottles were only put on the market last week...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.