JMPD sounds warning on illegal land invasions in the city
The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) has urged communities not to take part in illegal land invasions and the purchasing of illegal land.
JMPD officials conducted an operation to crack down on illegal land invasion at Zandspruit informal settlement on Tuesday in collaboration with police.
JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said they demolished three brick and mortar structures built on a pavement which were unoccupied.
“The three structures were built in an area where they are not supposed to be. The people who bought them were occupying the land illegally. Two of the structures were on the pavement and that is not allowed due to bylaws and the National Road Traffic Act,” he said.
Illegal land invasion operation conducted by #JMPD officers together @SAPoliceService & Full Serve security members at Zandspruit informal settlement.— Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) May 17, 2022
2x Brick & Mortar building erected on the sidewalk demolished.
Compliance is not negotiable!!!#BuyaMthetho #JoburgByLaws pic.twitter.com/UemdokDoQT
He said many land invasion operations had been conducted in Johannesburg this year and more were planned.
“We urge people not to partake in this illegal activity and we urge members of the public who come across any illegal land invasion or have information regarding land invasion to contact the City of Johannesburg.”
Fihla urged the public to be cautious.
“There are laws governing the building of structures in the city and within the province. You cannot build a structure on land you don’t legally own. You find the land is privately owned or is owned by the city or province. Before you can build on that land, you need to have authorisation from the private landowner, the city or the province.”
TimesLIVE
