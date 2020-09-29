Human settlements MEC warns illegal occupiers will face full might of law

Land invaders dare Lebogang Maile to face them

Residents from Lakeview informal settlement, southern Johannesburg, have called on MEC Lebogang Maile to come and speak to them about his plans to evict people who have invaded land illegally.



Yesterday, the residents blocked the R557 which connects Ennerdale and Lawley after there were rumours that the Red Ants would be sent to the informal settlement this week to demolish the shacks and evict people...