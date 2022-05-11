Health portfolio committee calls for ‘vigorous’ discussion about police carrying loaded weapons into hospitals

Parliament’s portfolio committee on health has called for “vigorous engagements and discussion” to address the issue of police officers entering hospitals with loaded firearms.

This comes after the committee visited the New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on Tuesday following the death of two patients and a police officer when a 39-year-old man grabbed the officer’s firearm and fired several shots in the facility on Saturday.

“We have seen these incidents increasing in health facilities. Recently we had a case in Tembisa Hospital where a constable killed a staff member who was his partner.

“We want to have a look at the regulations with regards to carrying firearms by members of the police service at public facilities, and whether there are other forms of restraint they could use,” said committee chairperson Dr Kenneth Jacobs.

The committee highlighted the need for security at health facilities, not only at entrances, but also on the perimeter, to strengthen the safety of hospitals.

Members expressed their sympathy for families who lost loved ones during the tragic event, especially the family of Const Donay Phillips.