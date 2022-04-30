×

South Africa

Mamelodi man hands himself over to cops after allegedly slitting the throat of his girlfriend’s child

By TimesLIVE - 30 April 2022 - 10:26
The 31-year-old man from Mamelodi outside Pretoria is alleged to have slit the throat of his girlfriend's eight-year-old daughterr.
Image: 123rf.com/Monchai Tudsamalee

A 31-year-old man from section A in Mamelodi East outside Pretoria on Friday appeared in the Mamelodi magistrate's court in connection with the attempted murder of an eight-year-old girl.

The man is in a relationship with the child’s mother, said the National Prosecuting Authority.

“It is alleged that on April 24, the couple had gone to a funeral where an argument broke out between them. The following day while the mother of the minor had gone to a nearby car wash, the accused went to a house where she stayed to try and work things out. When he arrived, he found the minor with her grandmother,” said NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

“It is alleged that the accused took a butcher knife he found in the kitchen and slit the throat of the minor. The mother of the victim heard the screams of her mother and quickly rushed home, took her injured child and rushed her to a nearby hospital. The child is currently in ICU.”

The man handed himself over to police but said it was in regard to an “assault”.

He will return  to court on May 5.

TimesLIVE

