Nursing organisation seeks justice for mother ‘gunned down by policeman partner’ at Tembisa Hospital

Nursing union Denosa wants a policeman who allegedly shot dead his partner before turning the gun on himself at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni to face the full might of the law.

The policeman is in hospital in a critical condition.

“Denosa [Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA] calls on law enforcement agencies to ensure that, if he recovers, the police officer faces the full might of the law for the killing of the nurse and for abusing the privilege that is extended to officers of the law to enter healthcare facilities with their guns,” said spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo.

“This incident has highlighted the need to reconsider allowing officers of the law to enter facilities with guns, and the need to have gun storage in healthcare facilities by security unless they are escorting a dangerous patient or a convict.”