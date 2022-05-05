×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Primary school pupil allegedly stabbed to death by classmate

05 May 2022 - 09:27
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A Grade six pupil has been arrested for the murder of a classmate in the Free State.
A Grade six pupil has been arrested for the murder of a classmate in the Free State.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A grade six pupil was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow pupil at Zama Primary School in Zastron on Wednesday.  

Free State education departmental spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the incident occurred at 2.30pm about 600m from the school. 

“A brawl broke out between the boys this morning at the school after the suspect allegedly bullied and attempted to stab the now-deceased learner with a spoon.

“The suspect was instructed by the school principal to go home to bring his parents, but he came back with a knife which he used to stab the deceased in the chest,” Ndaba said.

A teacher rushed the injured pupil to hospital in her car but he was certified dead on arrival. 

The boy who allegedly stabbed him fled the scene. 

Community members later handed him over to police. 

Ndaba said departmental officials would visit the school on Thursday to provide counselling to teachers, pupils and the victim’s parents. 

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe said: “We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner just outside the school premises. It is absolutely unacceptable. The school governing body must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator.”

Police are investigating the killing. 

TimesLIVE

Pinetown teen fighting for his life after stabbing incident

A 15-year-old Pinetown boy is fighting for his life after a stabbing incident outside his school.
News
2 months ago

KES pupil killed outside Sandton nightclub

A 17-year-old King Edward VII School pupil was stabbed to death outside Madison Avenue nightclub on Wessel Road in Rivonia, Johannesburg, on Saturday ...
News
2 months ago

Family inconsolable after schoolboy's death

The family of Phemelo More,13, is devastated by his untimely death.
News
5 months ago

Teens to appear in court after pupil’s fatal stabbing

“Our schools should be centres of learning and teaching, not violence dens. Our learners should at all times desist from bringing any  illegal items ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...