Primary school pupil allegedly stabbed to death by classmate

A grade six pupil was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow pupil at Zama Primary School in Zastron on Wednesday.

Free State education departmental spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the incident occurred at 2.30pm about 600m from the school.

“A brawl broke out between the boys this morning at the school after the suspect allegedly bullied and attempted to stab the now-deceased learner with a spoon.

“The suspect was instructed by the school principal to go home to bring his parents, but he came back with a knife which he used to stab the deceased in the chest,” Ndaba said.

A teacher rushed the injured pupil to hospital in her car but he was certified dead on arrival.