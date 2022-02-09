Tembisa Hospital closed after nurse fatally shot by policeman lover

According to an eyewitnesses, a hospital staff member who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity, a policeman entered the hospital around 8.30am and called his girlfriend, a nurse on duty, outside.

“We were not paying them any attention as they stood and spoke just near the entrance until we heard gunshots,” the employee said.

The officer had reportedly taken out his firearm and shot at his lover a number of times before turning the gun on himself.

"When we reacted to the first gunshots, the man started pointing the firearm at us before turning the gun on himself and shooting himself in the head," the visibly shaken employee said.

“I still don’t believe what I just saw this morning, the nurse died almost immediately. I think she was shot about five or six times all over her body.”

According to the Gauteng health department, the incident happened at the hospital's accident and emergency parking lot.

Provincial health spokesperson Motalatele Modiba said the 30-year-old police officer drove into the hospital in a state vehicle with blue lights on and parked in the accident and emergency parking lot.