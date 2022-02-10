Shot Tembisa nurse, cop lover were separated

The Tembisa Tertiary Hospital nurse who was shot and killed by her lover at her workplace on Wednesday had been separated from the man who murdered her in cold blood.



Lebo Monene, 30, who started working at the Ekurhuleni hospital in April 2016, had apparently been threatened several times with being shot by her then boyfriend before she decided to end the relationship. The man is now fighting for his life in hospital after turning the gun on himself after gunning down Monene at the hospital's emergency parking lot...