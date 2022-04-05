×

South Africa

Poverty, inequality to blame for rise in abandoned children — Joburg Child Welfare

The department of social development noted that most abandonments occurred in the Western Cape

By Karabo Ledwaba and Amanda Maliba - 05 April 2022 - 06:57

More than 1,000 children have been abandoned in SA in the past two years because of poverty and inequality. 

The department of social development noted that most abandonments occurred in the Western Cape...

