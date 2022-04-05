Organisation breaks down costs of taking care of abandoned children

It costs them R5,000 per month to take care of a single child and this amount covers basic needs such as food, toiletries and medication, while a portion goes to the utility bills and another portion is paid towards the care worker’s salary

Door of Hope, a Johannesburg-based non-governmental organisation caring for abandoned, unwanted and consented adoption babies, has received 31 abandoned children in the past 12 months.



This is eight more than they received in 2020. ..