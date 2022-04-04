East Rand woman who 'beat nephew to death' abandons bail application

A woman from Tsakane on the East Rand who is accused of killing and burying her nephew abandoned her bail application at the Tsakane district court on Monday.

Andile Aalivirah Mthembu, 36, was arrested on Friday. She is accused of killing her 16-year-old nephew by assaulting him with a stick and forcing her 14-year-old son to hold him down while she beat him.

It was her “accomplice” that led to her arrest after he sent pictures of the incident to a relative in KwaZulu-Natal. They called the police and Mthembu pointed out where she had buried the body.