Cyril hails Mabuyane on re-election as ANC chair

“Usebenzile!” So whispered President Cyril Ramaphosa to ANC Eastern Cape chairperson Oscar Mabuyane as he took to the podium to address a crucial conference that loudly endorsed him to lead the party for a second term come December.

Mabuyane, a staunch lobbyist of Ramaphosa, was re-elected to lead the party in the Eastern Cape during a dramatic conference that captured the nation’s imagination at the weekend.

As Mabuyane called Ramaphosa to the podium on Monday night, he emphasised that the president should be given a second term and quipped: “But you must leave after five years, we won’t entertain a third term.”

His win is a major boost for Ramaphosa, who so far has the backing of three provinces in the bag – the others being Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape.

Grinning from ear to ear, Ramaphosa was candid on Mabuyane’s win. “I was watching him [earlier] on TV ejuluka [sweating]. But I see now he’s no longer sweating. He was clearly worried about what is going to happen.”

Earlier in the day, Mabuyane made a clean sweep against Babalo Madikizela when he received 812 votes against his counterpart's 662 ballots.

When Mabuyane was announced as the winner, his supporters immediately whisked him from his chair at the back of plenary and carried him on to the stage, clearing the plastic chairs along the way.

Shortly after the results were announced those on the losing slate walked to greet and congratulate their opponents. Terris Ntutu, who lost to Lulama Ngcukayitobi for the position of provincial secretary, walked to the stage to congratulate him after the announcement was made.