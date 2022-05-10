Ramaphosa urges ANC members to think about calibre of leaders they want

He said ANC leaders have to be the most advanced cadres of the movement and have to be exemplary in their conduct, in their integrity and in their commitment to the ordinary people’s cause.

“As membership we should also demonstrate to our people that the view and the suspicions they’ve had of the ANC are completely different to what we are. We must demonstrate that we are the leader of society, committed against corruption and that we are an organisation of great integrity.

“We must be able to show all and sundry that we are putting the interests of our people ahead of our own personal interest,” he said.

He referred to the resolutions of the 2017 national conference where he was elected party president, saying that gathering tasked party members to shore up their capacity, identify and correct their weaknesses and revitalise the party’s public image.

“The Nasrec conference explicitly said that we cannot just issue bland reassurances that are then negated by the very conduct of the leaders and members.”

He said this worsened the decline of the ANC.

“Ill-discipline, factionalism and other deviant tendencies continue to plague our movement. This movement must be principled and be more decisive in dealing with instances of ill-discipline, divisions and other ills that bedevil organisational ethos and processes,” he said.

Ramaphosa’s comments come at a time where ANC regions and provinces have nominated and elected leaders who are facing serious criminal charges including murder, attempted murder and graft.

The party has been dilly-dallying on the implementation of its step-aside resolution which is aimed at members who are indicted.