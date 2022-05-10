×

South Africa

Ramaphosa urges ANC members to think about calibre of leaders they want

10 May 2022 - 06:27
Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
President Cyril Ramaphosa said, 'We must be able to show all and sundry that we are putting the interests of our people ahead of our own personal interest.' File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa_5015 President Cyril Ramaphosa said, 'We must be able to show all and sundry that we are putting the interests of our people ahead of our own personal interest.' File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged ANC members in the Eastern Cape to discuss the calibre of people they want to occupy leadership positions in the organisation.

He said it was important for the ANC to demonstrate to South Africans who have suspicions about the party's integrity and the moral standing of its leaders that it was a transforming organisation that was able to critique itself. 

Ramaphosa was delivering closing remarks to the provincial ANC’s elective conference which was held in East London at the weekend. 

The conference re-elected Oscar Mabuyane as its provincial chair, defeating his friend and former close ally Babalo Madikizela to retain the position.

“Let us have a broader discussion about what qualifies an ANC member to be a leader of our movement. The time has come for us to develop more explicit rules about the types of conduct that disqualifies a person from becoming a leader of the movement,” he said.

