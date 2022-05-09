×

South Africa

BREAKING | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected ANC Eastern Cape chair

09 May 2022 - 12:25
Nomazima Nkosi Senior reporter

A clean sweep.

This is how Oscar Mabuyane’s re-election as Eastern Cape ANC provincial chairperson was described by his supporters...

