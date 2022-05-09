BREAKING | Oscar Mabuyane re-elected ANC Eastern Cape chair
A clean sweep.
This is how Oscar Mabuyane’s re-election as Eastern Cape ANC provincial chairperson was described by his supporters...
A clean sweep.
This is how Oscar Mabuyane’s re-election as Eastern Cape ANC provincial chairperson was described by his supporters...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.