South Africa

Hillary Gardee will be given a dignified funeral on Saturday, says family spokesperson

05 May 2022 - 10:27
Hillary Gardee, 28, will be laid to rest on Saturday.
Image: FACEBOOK

Details of Hillary Gardee's funeral were shared on Thursday by EFF and family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

He said the funeral will be held on Saturday at the Church on the Hill in Kamagugu, outside Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on Saturday.

Tambo could not immediately say if the funeral would be open to the public, but asked that the public respect the family.

“Please let's not make a spectacle around Hillary's funeral. Let's make sure we give her a dignified send-off and respect the family.”

He said family on her maternal side in Nigeria would join the funeral proceedings virtually.

Tambo said the family had received no new updates from police.

“We don't know if there are any arrests or who the suspect or suspects are.”

He confirmed that the family had its own investigators trying to get to the bottom of what happened to Hillary.

Hillary, the eldest daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, was found dead outside Mbombela on Tuesday, four days after she was last seen alive.

She was last seen shopping at a plaza in Mbombela on April 29 with her three-year-old adopted daughter. The little girl was found close to her home unharmed.

TimesLIVE

