Hillary Gardee’s body found outside Mbombela by timber workers

Her bloodied body was found by timber plantation farm workers about 500m from the R532 connecting Mbombela and Sabie

“Mommy is fighting.” This is the statement alleged to have been made by Hillary Gardee’s three-year-old daughter to family members after she was abducted on Friday, Mbombela mayor Sibongile Makushe told Sowetan on Tuesday.



Makushe, a close family friend, said she visited the Gardee family over the weekend after finding out about the abduction...