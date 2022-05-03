Hillary Gardee found dead after she went missing in Mbombela

She was last seen when she went shopping at a plaza in Mbombela.

“Hilary Indira Gardee, aged 28, was born in Lagos, Nigeria, in 1994. She was the first born daughter of commissar Godrich Gardee and her loss has left immeasurable devastation as he grapples with the pain of losing a child in such a callous, cruel and inhumane manner,” Tambo said.

“Hillary was an enthusiastic, kind and loving individual who had a passion for information technology. She was a student at the University of SA, studying IT part time, while running her own IT business.

“Her kindness and generosity was most evident in her commitment to adopt and care for a three-year-old child, who by the grace of God was spared on the day of Hillary's abduction. She looked after the child as if she were her own, an inspiring act for a woman of such a young age.”

Police Spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said a murder case has been opened.

“Police in Mbombela were called by some members of the community that were on their way to work informing them about the body of a woman. Upon arrival they found the body of a lady and she has now been identified by her family, as Hillary Gardee who was reported missing. She was still wearing the clothes that were reportedly indicated that she was wearing during her disappearance, and she had some wounds on her head. Police are investigating a murder case,” he said.

Mdhluli said anyone with information can call crime stop on 08600 10111.