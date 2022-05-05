We didn’t need to share details of Hillary’s murder, say cops after criticism by family

Mpumalanga police on Wednesday defended themselves, saying that not disclosing that Hillary Gardee had been shot did not mean they were unaware of it.

“Earlier on, the police in Mpumalanga reported that Ms Hillary Gardee, aged 28, was discovered murdered with bruises on her body. However, after further investigation by our forensic team, it was revealed that she was shot on her upper body. The police conveyed such message to the family, which does not stop them communicating how their child was murdered to other family members and friends,” said Col Donald Mdhluli.

“A team comprising different disciplines within the police has been assembled by the provincial commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, to investigate the matter. The investigation is under way with a view to arrest whosoever is involved. The police in Mpumalanga are at no stage going to reveal the stages of the investigation to the public but to the relevant family. It is against this backdrop that police request space to investigate this gruesome murder without any disturbance,” Mdhluli added.