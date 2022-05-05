×

South Africa

Malema could be charged for inciting violence – criminal experts

Juju vows to teach Gardee's killers 'a lesson'

By Mandla Khoza and Mpho Koka - 05 May 2022 - 07:03

While the emotionally charged EFF leader Julius Malema has promised to teach Hillary Gardee's killers a lesson if his ground soldiers catch them first, criminal experts said he could be criminally charged. 

Malema said he had deployed a team within his party whose sole responsibility is to gather intelligence that would aid the capture of Gardee's murderers. Gardee is the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee...

