Malema could be charged for inciting violence – criminal experts
Juju vows to teach Gardee's killers 'a lesson'
While the emotionally charged EFF leader Julius Malema has promised to teach Hillary Gardee's killers a lesson if his ground soldiers catch them first, criminal experts said he could be criminally charged.
Malema said he had deployed a team within his party whose sole responsibility is to gather intelligence that would aid the capture of Gardee's murderers. Gardee is the daughter of former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee...
