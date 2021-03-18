Redi Tlhabi criticises the EFF’s ‘yo-yo’ stance on public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane

Veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi found herself topping the trends list on Wednesday after criticising the EFF and its leadership over its “yo-yo” stance towards public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane.

Tlhabi claimed the party had sided with the DA in objecting to Mkhwebane's appointment in 2016 but had later called for her removal.

“Sure, they've changed their mind without logical explanation. That's fine. In various motions of no confidence against Zuma, EFF voted with DA & vice versa,” she said.