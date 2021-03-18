South Africa

Redi Tlhabi criticises the EFF’s ‘yo-yo’ stance on public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane

18 March 2021 - 09:49
Veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi found herself topping the trends list on Wednesday after criticising the EFF and its leadership over its “yo-yo” stance towards public protector Busiswe Mkhwebane.

Tlhabi claimed the party had sided with the DA in objecting to Mkhwebane's appointment in 2016 but had later called for her removal.

“Sure, they've changed their mind without logical explanation. That's fine. In various motions of no confidence against Zuma, EFF voted with DA & vice versa,” she said.

However, EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu refuted the claims, saying the party had never objected to the appointment of Mkhwebane and shared a video of him supporting her in parliament.

Shivambu suggested that Tlhabi was a “media puppet” telling lies.

Tlhabi clapped back at Shivambu, criticising the EFF's yo-yo stance towards Mkhwebane.

“You supported then objected then supported her after you objected to her. That about sums you up,” she told Shivambu.

Tlhabi retweeted statements by Shivambu and the EFF criticising Mkhwebane and calling for her removal in 2018.

She also shared a video of EFF leader Julius Malema, in which he can be heard saying they regret supporting Mkhwebane's appointment.

“Expressing regret over your initial decision is effectively a subversion of the initial decision and an expression that you wish you'd objected and made a different decision,” said Tlhabi.

She also clapped back at former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, after he also tried dismissing her claims on the party and its stance on Mkhwebane.

“The point at which your leadership expressed deep regret for this moment, the point at which the leadership publicly wished it had taken a different decision from this parliament moment, signifies a withdrawal of support,” Tlhabi told Gardee.

X