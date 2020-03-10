Godrich Gardee resigns from parliament but remains part of EFF

The EFF former secretary-general Godrich Gardee has resigned from parliament.

Gardee was at the helm of the EFF in one of the top positions until he lost out to Marshall Dlamini at the party’s elective conference, the national people’s assembly, in December.

He has resigned from parliament to focus on his law career and remains part of the EFF's top structure, the central command team.

Gardee was also appointed the EFF’s head of international relations where he will be in charge of growing the movement beyond South Africa's borders.

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo said Gardee's resignation should not be viewed as a loss for the EFF but as a way to give him time to focus on his career.

Gardee recently started as a candidate attorney at Mabuza Attorneys where he is doing articles.

“We confirm that commissar Gardee has resigned as a member of parliament, he remains the member of the central command team and a member of the war council,” Pambo said.

“Commissar Gardee’s resignation from parliament is not a loss of skills but an enhancement of skills to the organisation.”

It was suggested that Gardee lost out at the elective conference after he was accused of being divisive ahead of the elective conference.

But Pambo said “it would be myopic for anyone to see this as a division in the organisation” as Gardee is still in charge of “huge responsibilities” within the party.

“We have the utmost faith that he will execute his duties with the same energy and with diligence as he has shown in the past,” Pambo said.