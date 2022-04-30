Those who colluded with Makhubo in improper awarding of contracts to EOH should face music — Zondo

Despite former mayor of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo being deceased, those who possibly conspired with him in the improper awarding of City of Joburg contracts to EOH should face the full might of the law.

This is recommended in part four of the report on the investigation into the state capture, led by chief justice Raymond Zondo, which was released on Friday.

The report details how between 2008 and 2018, when Makhubo was MMC for finance for Johannesburg and the ANC's regional treasurer, he allegedly influenced tenders in favour of suppliers including IT company EOH in exchange for millions in kickbacks to the party and his company, Molelwane.