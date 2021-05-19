South Africa

DA to lay criminal charges against Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo

19 May 2021 - 09:50
'No-one bought influence from me,' Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo told the state capture inquiry. File photo.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The DA Johannesburg caucus says it will lay criminal charges against the city’s mayor Geoff Makhubo and IT company EOH.

This comes after Makhubo’s testimony at the state capture inquiry where he denied having an influence on the awarding of tenders between 2008 and 2018 during his tenure as ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer.

IT company EOH is alleged to have donated millions to the city in exchange for tenders.

Makhubo denied this. He said donations did not guarantee tenders and the city’s dealings with donors were transparent.

DA caucus leader Leah Knott alleged alleged Makhubo was guilty of bribery and corruption and should face jail time for betraying the city and its residents.

“I will be laying criminal charges against him and EOH for the corrupt SAP contract which has cost the city hundreds of millions and will write to EOH to demand they return all money paid to them by the city. I also call on the ANC in Gauteng to return the bribe money paid by EOH,” she said.

Knott said Makhubo’s claim that he had no power to award tenders was fooling no-one, and the city’s residents were not buying it.

“We cannot let corruption and state capture go unpunished. We all deserve a clean, well-run city that puts residents first and is committed to delivering quality services,” Knott said.

