DA to lay criminal charges against Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo

The DA Johannesburg caucus says it will lay criminal charges against the city’s mayor Geoff Makhubo and IT company EOH.

This comes after Makhubo’s testimony at the state capture inquiry where he denied having an influence on the awarding of tenders between 2008 and 2018 during his tenure as ANC Johannesburg regional treasurer.

IT company EOH is alleged to have donated millions to the city in exchange for tenders.

Makhubo denied this. He said donations did not guarantee tenders and the city’s dealings with donors were transparent.