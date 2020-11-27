South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo testifies at state capture inquiry

By TimesLIVE - 27 November 2020 - 11:47

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo will give evidence at the state capture inquiry on Friday.


He was implicated in testimony this week in relation to questionable payments made by an IT company.

He was implicated in testimony this week in relation to questionable payments made by an IT company.

On Wednesday, ENS Forensics’ Steven Powell claimed Makhubo used his “influence” to source donations for the ANC from tech company EOH in exchange for channeling city tenders to the tech giant.

