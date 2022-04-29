Zondo recommends removal of Zizi Kodwa from deputy state security minister portfolio

The commission into state capture, headed by chief justice Raymond Zondo, has recommended that President Cyril Ramaphosa consider the position of Zizi Kodwa as deputy minister of state security because of his tainted relationship with controversial businessman and former EOH boss Jehan Mackay.

This is contained in part 4 of the report released on Friday.

The recommendation is in the section of the report dealing with corruption and fraud in the public sector, including the state organs, and stems from the investigation of the EOH contracts with the City of Johannesburg.

During the hearings, the commission heard how Mackay funded Kodwa’s luxury holidays and also loaned him more than R1.7m.