Lindiwe Sisulu admits that fraud and corruption in her department denied people access to clean water
SIU probe into four tenders worth R474m is a step towards rooting out corruption, says water and sanitation minister
Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu says the Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) probe into four tenders worth R474m is a step towards rooting out corruption.
The minister said this graft had “over the years denied our people access to clean water and provision of decent sanitation”.
She was reacting to the SIU's announcement that it had been authorised to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the department.
“The investigation will focus on the procurement of, or contracting and implementation of four information technology contracts that were awarded by DWS [the department of water and sanitation] to EOH and its subsidiaries,” said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago.
Sisulu said she welcomed the probe, saying the tenders in question had been awarded as far back as 2012.
“As we turn around the department, we need all the necessary support from various institutions including law enforcement agencies. The war against fraud and corruption is a collective responsibility and can only be won if we put our hands on deck,” she said.
Sisulu said the developments announced by the SIU had been as a result of the department's forensic audit, which concluded 42 investigations during the 2019/2020 financial year.
“The SIU has been and will continue working closely with the commission of inquiry into state capture in the investigation of this matter [and] will refer any criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority, as well as the Hawks and the SA Police Service, for further action.”
The unit said it was working closely with the state capture commission of inquiry on the probe, which also sought to recover any financial losses suffered by the state.
Sisulu urged all institutions under her department to co-operate with all law enforcement agencies, including the SIU, on various investigations affecting the department.
