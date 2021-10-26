BREAKING: Mamelodi's Boko Haram kingpin shot dead
A man known as the boss of Mamelodi's feared gang Boko Haram was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in another shooting incident in the township's ongoing gang wars which have said at least 10 lives.
Given, popularly known as Nkunzi in the township east of Pretoria, is considered as the leader of the gang. He died when a car they were travelling in was shot at by unknown men while travelling in Rayton, east of Pretoria.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili couldn't immediately confirm the incident saying she was “waiting for a report to write a statement”.
Sowetan has established that the incident happened on the N4 highway between R515 and Donkerhoek off-ramp.
Two people were treated on the scene with one taken to hospital while one was declared dead, a police insider told Sowetan.
Gauteng police have previously stated that the recent murders were allegedly committed by a breakaway group from Boko Haram, calling themselves Bafarasai.
Police have assigned a team of several specialised units including organised crime and intelligence to probe the recent killings but no arrests have been made so far.
Celebrations erupted in several parts of Mamelodi yesterday afternoon when news hit the township that Nkunzi had been gunned down.
A resident who spoke on condition of anonymity said she was among those who celebrated in silence with a braai.
“Others who are more brave than me were blowing vuvuzelas when pictures of Nkunzi's dead body started doing rounds via WhatsAppp,” the resident said.
Nkuzi is the latest victim in what seems like organised hits which have seen bodies piling up, mainly of Boko Haram members, since August.
In pictures widely shared through WhatsApp, a lifeless body believed to be of Nkunzi is seen lying next to a black vehicle sprayed with bullets.
In one of the voice clips apparently recorded at the scene, a male voice recording it is heard saying: “this is the end of Boko Haram, Given has been shot and killed with a rifle.”
Boko Haram has often been described by residents and Mamelodi's business community as a complex criminal network that uses violence and intimidation to extort money from individuals and businesses in the township
The police were yet to comment by the time of publication. The story will be updated after they issue a comment.
