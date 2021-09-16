'Boko Haram' members in hiding after three are killed
Two people who spoke on condition of anonymity told Sowetan that they are now in hiding
Members of Mamelodi’s notorious gang "Boko Haram" are in hiding after three people belonging to the same group were killed in three weeks.
The latest victim, 41, was gunned down at about 8.30pm on Monday. He was attacked at a traffic light in Silverton, near Mamelodi, east of Pretoria...
