Young children at greatest risk of childhood cancer

Leukaemia remains the most common cancer among children, with those younger than five at the greatest risk of the blood disorder, says the South African National Cancer Registry.

In its first report on childhood cancers in SA, the registry showed that about 1,000 children are diagnosed with cancer each year, with more boys affected than girls.

The report noted that 975 cancers were diagnosed in children aged 0-14 in 2018 — equating to about 60 cases per million children. The most common cancer group diagnosed in children was leukaemia, accounting for 19%, followed by lymphoma which made up almost 18% of cases. Almost half of all the cases that were diagnosed were children aged 0-4 years old.

Lymphomas were common in the 10-14 age group, with Hodgkin lymphomas the most common type. Only 18 cases of hepatic tumours were diagnosed, making them the least commonly diagnosed cancers in children in 2018. About 54% of cancers were diagnosed in boys and 46% in girls. Lymphomas were more commonly diagnosed in boys, accounting for 69%, compared with 31% in girls, whereas germ cell tumours (cancers of reproductive organs) were more commonly diagnosed in girls (about 73% compared with 27% in boys).