NICD on red alert over typhoid fever cases

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says investigations of typhoid outbreaks are ongoing in at least two provinces — the Western Cape and North West — after a spike in cases in these two regions this year.

Juno Thomas, head of the Centre for Enteric Diseases, said the institute is working with health authorities to bring under control three separate outbreaks in the Western Cape and another one in the North West.

She said since the outbreak of cases dating back to 2020, the NICD is using genome sequencing — similar to that used in 2017 to trace listeriosis — to investigate all typhoid fever cases in the country to check the genetic makeup of the outbreaks. This will help investigators trace where the clusters of cases are and where the common source of infection is. The same technology has helped investigators to understand the genetic makeup of different clusters of the infection from various parts of the country.

While there were generally less than 150 cases of typhoid fever a year in the past few years in SA, there has been a steady increase in cases, particularly in the two provinces.

Typhoid fever, also called enteric fever, is a systemic illness caused by a bacterial infection with salmonella enterica. In the pre-antibiotic era, typhoid carried a mortality rate of 5%-20%, but there are now effective antibiotics for treatment. In SA, typhoid is a notifiable condition, as it has outbreak potential.

The Western Cape recorded 64 cases of typhoid in three separate outbreaks. Gauteng has recorded 45 cases and there are 18 cases in the North West. Thomas said even though Gauteng has a high number of cases, the disease is so extensively distributed in that province that there is no distinct outbreak.

The latest outbreak in the Western Cape and North West follows the country’s last outbreak in 2005 in Delmas, Mpumalanga, where almost 3,000 cases of typhoid were recorded due to contaminated water.