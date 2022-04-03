Black and packing for Perth? You'll need ‘proximity to whiteness’

Australia remains a popular choice among South Africans who want to work abroad ... but if you are black you may have to think twice before emigrating.

Racial hierarchies and lacking the “right sort” of social connections are hindering African-born migrants from securing good jobs, according to new research by the University of South Australia and the University of Technology Sydney.

Knowing the “right” white people is vital and without these connections, African migrants often find themselves locked out of the employment market.

African migrants in Australia represent 1.7% of the population, and about one in three were born in SA.

Lead researcher Melanie Baak said: “A big reason African-born migrants struggle to secure a meaningful job is that they lack the ‘right sort’ of social ties to even get a foot in the door.

“Most of the people in this study have been in Australia for more than 10 years, speak English and have attained Australian qualifications. But despite their obvious skills and desire for employment, it’s very much ‘who you know, not what you know’.”