Another boy goes missing in Western Cape town of Klawer
The search for 11-year-old Anelisa Lathitha Sigwebedlana of Klawer in the Western Cape has started after he went missing on Tuesday.
Western Cape police confirmed that a case of a missing person has been opened and that a joint operations centre has been established “to monitor the situation”.
Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said Anelisa was reported missing on Wednesday by his mother, Zanele Sigwebedlana. The 11-year-old was last seen by his aunt at home in the Riemvasmaak informal settlement at about 4pm on Tuesday, February 15.
“He was dressed in a yellow long-sleeved T-shirt and grey shorts,” said Van Wyk.
Van Wyk said the joint operation to search for the missing boy included the local community policing forum (CPF), community members, the police's K9 dog unit, mayor David Jennera and councillors.
The latest incident comes as the Klawer community is still reeling from the brutal murder of a 13-year-old, Jerobejin van Wyk, who was killed an apparent “satanistic ritual”. Body parts, which were found in the sewage pipes at the home of Danie Smit, 56, had been confirmed to be that of Jerobejin.
Smit, who remains behind bars, has been charged with murder, kidnapping, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice. The boy’s body parts were retrieved from Smit’s sewer last Friday after children earlier spotted him “cleaning it”.
The boy went missing on February 2.
It is alleged that Smit chased some boys with his bakkie after they picked up fruit on his property. He allegedly struck the teenage boy with the vehicle before taking him away. He was arrested the next day.
Community leader Billy Classen, who is the executive director of the Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation, said DNA results had confirmed the body parts were Jerobejin Van Wyk's.
“His mother has officially been informed of the DNA results today, and discussions about funeral arrangements will start soon,” he said.
Classen said the latest case had taken the community aback. “It has left everyone shocked and even more traumatised.”
Classen said community members had joined the police search.
Community activist Damaris Kiewiets said the latest incident had shocked the small town, which had not even begun to heal from Jerobejin's senseless murder. “All those emotions are presenting themselves once more and it is disturbing. People are anxious again. Child safety programmes are clearly needed for this community.”
TimesLIVE
