Another boy goes missing in Western Cape town of Klawer

The search for 11-year-old Anelisa Lathitha Sigwebedlana of Klawer in the Western Cape has started after he went missing on Tuesday.

Western Cape police confirmed that a case of a missing person has been opened and that a joint operations centre has been established “to monitor the situation”.

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said Anelisa was reported missing on Wednesday by his mother, Zanele Sigwebedlana. The 11-year-old was last seen by his aunt at home in the Riemvasmaak informal settlement at about 4pm on Tuesday, February 15.

“He was dressed in a yellow long-sleeved T-shirt and grey shorts,” said Van Wyk.