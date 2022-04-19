Banning education assistants from studying ‘pure madness’

According to the circular, issued by head of department Onica Dederen, education assistants are prohibited from studying or being in any other form of employment

Teacher unions and the School Governing Body Council of SA have blasted the Limpopo basic education department’s decision to stop education assistants from furthering their studies or seeking part-time employment while contracted to the state.



This comes after the department issued a circular earlier this month ordering the termination of contracts of education assistants if they were found to be studying or working on a part-time basis...