No place for abusers in classroom

There is a sordid history at predominantly black, and especially rural, schools regarding ablution facilities and other sanitation. This publication has often highlighted the plight of children in such schools, publishing that exposed the kind of dangers our children are exposed to whenever nature called.



An infamous case that continues to be a blight on the memory of a democratic SA is the case of Michael Komape, the five-year-old Limpopo pupil who drowned in a pit latrine at school in 2014...