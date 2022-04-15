State releases emergency funds for deadly floods, nearly 400 dead

Authorities were releasing emergency funds on Friday to help tens of thousands of people left without shelter, water and power, after flash floods washed away homes and roads and killed almost 400 people on the country's east coast.

The floods in KwaZulu Natal have knocked out power lines, shut down water services and disrupted operations at one of Africa's busiest ports. The death toll rose to 395 on Friday from an earlier estimate of 341, state broadcaster SABC said.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Newsroom Afrika that an initial one billion rand for emergency relief was available for immediate use, after the province was declared a disaster area. Local authorities have estimated the damage at several billion rand.

“We are still at an emergency relief stage. There is a need for speed in this matter,” Godongwana said. “The second phase is going to be a recovery and repair.”