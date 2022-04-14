Ramaphosa visits flood areas amid despair and anger

A father who four children in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal has told of how when the area was inundated on Monday night, he could hear sounds like a thunderstorm hitting his house roof.

A distraught Meli Sokela told Reuters that immediately afterwards, the walls of his home crumbled.

“My neighbours, tried to assist me, it took two hours. After two hours, I survived but unfortunately my child[ren] did not survive,” he said.

The province went from floods to fire on Wednesday as the disastrous impact of one of the worst downpours in the province's history started emerging.

More than 250 people were reported dead on Wednesday and the toll was expected to rise to a new total by this morning.

Communities felt forsaken as residents desperately tried to cope with the death and devastation that caused roads and bridges to collapse, swept away homes and caused fatal mudslides.