Durban cemeteries reopen for burials

Burials in Durban cemeteries resumed on Friday after widespread flooding in the city.

eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela confirmed the public could make bookings to lay their loved ones to rest.

“Burial bookings are open, except for eTafuleni where conditions are not yet conducive for burials,” he said.

Mayisela said people should first visit the relevant cemetery office to ascertain the availability of burial space.

Due to flooding, the city was unable to accept requests for burials until the situation improved.

“This was due to ground being saturated after heavy rains. We monitored the situation at all our grave sites to ensure we are able to conduct burials. Since Tuesday, our councillors and officials are working closely with families of the deceased to ensure burial assistance is provided,” said Mayisela.

