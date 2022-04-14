WATCH | The couple who use their love language of food to serve humanity

When Kimon Bisogno and Diego Milesi met in Ibiza, neither could have predicted their love would uplift a community.

Although Bisogno was from South Africa and Milesi was from Italy, they shared a passion for food.

“I couldn't speak English, Kimon couldn't speak Italian, but we communicated through cooking,” Milesi says.

After moving to Cape Town, they established their restaurant Ferdinando's Pizza in Observatory.

But while their pizzeria grew in popularity among locals, countless hungry and homeless people were knocking on their door looking for leftovers.

They responded with open hearts – and warm bowls of pasta.

In 2017 Bisogno and Milesi established the Obs Pasta Kitchen with Dani Saporetti to provide their community with a weekly meal.

Many people experiencing homelessness or unemployment also face social isolation. But Bisogno and Milesi are ensuring they are seen and heard.

At the foundation of the Obs Pasta Kitchen is a group of dedicated volunteers who cook and distribute the food.