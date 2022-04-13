EFF and DA unite in call for ‘inhumane’ load-shedding to be halted in KZN amid flood devastation

The EFF and DA have been united in their calls for load-shedding to be suspended in KwaZulu-Natal while the province deals with devastating flooding that destroyed homes and crucial infrastructure and killed dozens.

Torrential rain and landslides have hit the area since Sunday night, displacing hundreds. While relief and rebuild efforts (to which you can contribute here) have started, Eskom announced rolling blackouts.

The EFF said implementing power cuts in affected areas was “inhumane” and would “actively aid the trauma, dislocation, and death of our people”.