Soccer

Arrows, United left smarting after midweek caning

Cape sides return home from KZN victorious

08 April 2022 - 07:46
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Ashley Du Preez of Stellebosch FC.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackapagePix

KwaZulu-Natal teams Golden Arrows and Maritzburg United were the big losers in midweek action, suffering home defeats to Cape sides Stellenbosch and Cape Town City.

Two unanswered goals by Jayden Adams and Ashley du Preez helped Stellies beat Arrows at Princess Magogo on Wednesday, while Khanyisa Mayo's solitary goal, from the spot, is all City needed to put Maritzburg to the sword later on at Harry Gwala Stadium.

Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema and Ernst Middendorp of Maritzburg both conceded their sides were poor on the day.

“It's one of the games that we as Golden Arrows want to forget about as quickly as possible,” said Seema. “I think today we didn't really play the way we normally play. The players tried but you could see nothing was working for us. It's one game where even if we could have played until tomorrow, we were not going to win it.”

Middendorp also bemoaned their mediocre display against City.

“It's a defeat we deserve. I think, in particular in the first half, we were not able to play at all. I am disappointed because we prepared very well for this game,” noted Middendorp.

Adams, who was  promoted from the Stellies Diski side to the senior side in August 2020, celebrated his maiden top-flight goal.

“It feels good to score my first Premiership goal. It's a massive moment for me,” said the 20-year-old.

City coach Eric Tinkler attributed their win in Pietermaritzburg to their tactical superiority on the day.

“I was very happy with the performance of the team. Tactically, we got it spot-on. We didn't really allow them any spaces behind and our back-four was extremely solid,” said Tinkler.

