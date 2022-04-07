Some hope for Diepsloot as residents welcome Cele's interventions

Moalusi said crime in the area was out of hand, with it being common that people are killed in robberies.

"It's sad to see that we are under siege like this. It's no longer safe to be out after sunset."

Another resident, Martha Mthimkhulu, said she was happy to see the police deployed in the area and busy with patrols.

"Amabarete [TRT police] take no nonsense from anyone and I know they will get rid of criminals roaming our streets," she said. "My faith is in them and I thank minister Cele for sending so may cops to our area."

On the streets, some level of normality was restored. Children were playing in the streets, taxis were busy on the roads.

This was in stark contrast to Wednesday, when there was a total shutdown with some interruptions at schools. Some had been unable to go to work as residents said they wanted to deal collectively with the crime crisis.