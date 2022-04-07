Cele calls in cavalry to deal with rampant Diepsloot crime
These promises were made on Wednesday as protesting residents accused the government of allowing Diepsloot to be taken over by criminals, with no police visibility or crime-fighting resources at the police station
Police minister Bheki Cele has promised to deal with crime in Diepsloot by bringing in 16 patrolling vehicles and deploying detectives to investigate 11 unsolved murders from last year.
